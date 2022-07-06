Heat index to bake Central Florida at 105 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing storms Wednesday along the East Coast sea breeze as high heat continues to swamp Central Florida.

The coverage of rain will be 50%.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s in the Orlando area, with the heat index reaching 100-105 degrees. Highs will be near 90 along the coast.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 92.

Rain chances will be up to 60% on Thursday.

High temperatures will top off in the mid-90s through the weekend.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain on Friday, Saturday and on Sunday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had high temperature of 94 degrees. The average high for yesterday was 92 degrees. We saw a trace of rain yesterday. Now our deficit is 3.92 inches since the first of the year.

The record high for today is 98° set in 1960.