Forecasting Change: Feeling more like Mexico by 2100

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday of this week, we hit a daytime high of 98. That was hot enough to tie the record from 1892!

Since June 1, we have only had three days with a normal daytime high. We had one day, June 4, when we were below normal. Every other day, all 42 of them, have been hotter than normal.

This recent run is all part of a “new normal” where we have warmed over the last 50 years. According to our media partners at Climate Central, the average summer warming by 2100 will increase by about 8 degrees! That much warming will make our conditions feel more like conditions farther south. On average it comes to 437 miles to the south.

The graphic below shows “Where Your Summer Is Headed.”

By 2100, Orlando is projected to warm by more than 6 degrees. That will make our condition more like Ciudad Rio Bravo, Mexico.

Future summer

Ft. Myers will feel more like Harlingen, Texas. Miami will end up more like Ciego de Avila, Cuba. For some U.S cities, the conditions will end up being more like the Middle East and Egypt.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: