Great pool or beach day! Lower rain chances, high heat across Central Florida

Rain chances are pretty much zero at the beach Sunday and they aren’t much higher inland.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances are pretty much zero at the beach Sunday and they aren’t much higher inland.

After lunch, however, a few thunderstorms will be possible inland, but most of Central Florida will be dry. The highest rain chances will develop along and especially west of Interstate 75 later Sunday.

Rain chances west of Orlando increase to 30% Sunday.

Future radar

Highs top out in the mid-90s again with a mix of sun and clouds.

Storm chances increase to 40% Monday with highs staying in the mid-90s. Storm chances steadily increase through the work week.

Beach forecast:

There is a moderate risk for rip currents Sunday. Storm chances are very low, but be mindful of a stray lightning storm developing just inland of the beach.

The tropics remain quiet with no new development expected over the next five days.