Video: Saharan dust creates gorgeous Central Florida sunrise

Suspended Saharan dust will linger high above Florida on Friday, reflecting and filtering sunlight to produce hazy skies, beautiful sunrises and stunning sunsets.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wow! The sun has been putting on quite the show over the past several mornings.

Dust all the way from the Sahara Desert has once again made its trans-Atlantic drift to the Sunshine State.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

There are many sides to this yearly occurring phenomenon, including aggravating allergies, but vibrant sunrises and sunsets are one of them.

When the sun is low on the horizon in the morning and evening, the sun’s rays have to travel through more of the Earth’s atmosphere. The light scatters more, producing beautiful red, orange and pink colors in the sky.

Ad

When small dust particles are introduced, more scattering takes place, enhancing the already vibrant colors.

Saharan dust on satellite

Satellites picked up on the dust’s footprint over the Florida peninsula on Friday.

Saharan dust has been prolific in the Atlantic Ocean this season helping to keep the tropics tame. The dust typically becomes less of a factor later in August and September.

If you snapped any photos of the sunrise we would love to see them. Submit them to PinIt! and you may see your photo on TV. You can also access PinIt! with a free download of the Pinpoint Weather App.

[FREE DOWNLOAD: iPhone | Android]