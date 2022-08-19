Tropics: 60% chance for system to develop in Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chances increased Friday for an area of low pressure to develop at least into a tropical depression as it moves over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center said environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form by Saturday while the system moves northwest.

By Saturday night, however, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development.

Those along the northeastern coast of Mexico and the lower Texas coast were urged to monitor the system, which could bring heavy rain to those areas.

Special update just put out by the NHC. Increased development chances to 60% in the western Gulf. Hurricane hunters headed out shortly. #flwx pic.twitter.com/xvO8tswKyD — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) August 19, 2022

As of Friday afternoon, the NHC said the system has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next two days.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season ends Dec. 1.