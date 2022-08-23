More heavy rain, lightning with some strong storms possible this afternoon

We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon on Tuesday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing more storms into the afternoon on Tuesday.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Tuesday and a 70% coverage from Wednesday through Sunday.

Rain chances will be the highest each day after 2 p.m.

Expect a risk of a couple of strong to severe storms between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

There will not be a widespread risk of severe weather. Expect a couple of storms with some stronger wind gusts as well as heavy rain and lightning.

A few storms will linger as late as 10 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s for the next couple of days. Expect a high of 94 in Orlando on Tuesday and a high of 92 by Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s through the weekend.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 96°.

We saw no rain officially yesterday. Now our deficit is 5.61 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high for Orlando is 91°. The record high temperature is 99 set in 1915!

