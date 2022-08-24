Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend.

Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m.

We will see a 70% coverage of rain for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Some storms could be severe. The main threat to be heavy rain and lightning.

Expect high temperatures in the mid 90s for the rest of the week. We will warm to 94° in Orlando on Wednesday.

Yesterday in Orlando we had a high temperature of 96°.

We saw a trace of rain officially. Now our deficit is 5.85 inches since the first of the year.

The normal high temperature in Orlando is 91°. The record high temperature for today in Orlando is 99° set in 1915.

