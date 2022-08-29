More rain, rain coming our way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are still pinpointing high rain chances in Central Florida.

Rain chances will be up to 70% on Monday and Tuesday.

Expect rain chances at 60% Wednesday through Friday.

High temperatures will be close to the average, in the low 90s. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91. The record high temperature is 98, set in 1914.

Orlando has a rain deficit of 5.13 inches this year.

Latest Tracking of tropical systems.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

There are four areas to watch in the tropics.

An area of low pressure moving closer to the Yucatán Peninsula has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

A small low pressure system about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce limited shower activity. It has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.

There’s an area of low pressure trying to develop off the coast of Africa. It has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

What we will be watching very closely is a new invest that is well east of the Lesser Antilles. Over the next five days, it has an 80% chance of development.

The American model turns this area of low pressure north, away from the United States, but it’s too soon to tell which direction it actually will travel.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10.

Hurricane season runs until Dec. 1.