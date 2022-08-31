LIVE RADAR: County-by-county in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high for the next several days across Central Florida.

Lots of moisture in the air as well as the sea breezes firing up each afternoon will lead to more scattered showers and storms.

Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Wednesday. Rain chances will be at 70% on Thursday and 60% on Friday.

There’s a 50% coverage of rain forecast for the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Wednesday. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 91. The record high temperature on this date is 97, set in 1914.

Orlando’s rain deficit in 2022 stands at 5.55 inches.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing three areas of development in the tropics.

An area of low pressure is expected to form within the next day or so along a decaying front over the central subtropical Atlantic.

This is really out in the middle of nowhere. It has a 30% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance over the next five days.

Another area of low pressure closer to the Lesser Antilles has an 80% chance of development over the next five days and a 60% chance over the next two days. This system will move north and away from the Lesser Antilles and stay out to sea.

A third area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 40% chance of development over the next five days and a 20% chance over the next two.

The next named storm will be called Danielle.

Hurricane season peaks on Sept. 10 and ends on Dec. 1.