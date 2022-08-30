Polk County teacher says typo may cost her homeowner assistance funds

Dwann Davis admits a one-letter typo on her email address created a one-in-a-million mistake that could leave her without funds from the homeowner assistance fund, or HAF, for up to 6 months.

“When I registered, I hit a V instead of a C for cloud,” Davis told News 6. “When I realized the mistake, I registered again the next day and that’s when I received a registration number.”

News 6 confirmed Davis received a registration number and there was a voice message from a Department of Economic Opportunity representative asking if she needed additional assistance for her application about 11 days before the Aug. 26 deadline.

The veteran Polk County school teacher sent a scathing email to the DEO last week after the application deadline had passed, writing in part, “Thank you for letting me down! …. And you wonder why teachers leave the profession.”

Vanessa Brito, founder of the Facebook Homeowner Assistance Fund Help page and longtime advocate for unemployment applicants, told News 6 mistakes in applications is one of “the most recurring issues.”

“When it comes time to modify any application, it has become absolutely impossible,” Brito said. ”There is no circle of communication at the DEO, from registration to application to the disbursement of payment, even in the review of the application.”

News 6 has been working with the DEO to make sure anyone that is eligible for HAF awards receives the funds.

Last week alone, nearly 1,000 people were awarded mortgage and utility funds by the DEO team.

DEO spokesperson Leigh McGowan told News 6 the DEO has prevented 90 foreclosures to date “to keep Floridians in their homes.”

“While we cannot share details specific to HAF applicants, it is important for your readers and viewers to know that DEO is working hand-in-hand with homeowners directly and with mortgage lenders and service providers to ensure that payments are applied to the accounts of Florida homeowners who have been approved to receive assistance,” McGowan said.

She told News 6 that the DEO is reviewing the Davis application issue.

If you have an unemployment or HAF problem, email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “Make Ends Meet” to 407-676-7428.

