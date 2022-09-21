Here’s when rain chances decrease in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing lower rain chances for the next couple of days in Central Florida.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday afternoon, with some showers starting along the coast in the morning.

High temperatures will be close to 90. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 89.

Rain chances Thursday and Friday will be at 20%. Expect a 30% coverage of rain on Saturday and 20% coverage of rain on Sunday.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are paying close attention to what will likely become a tropical depression or even the next named storm, which would be Hermine.

It is still very early to tell, but long-range models bring the system into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week.

We could see impacts in Central Florida as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week. Again, many things can change, but we will keep a close eye on this system.

Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane as of Wednesday morning, continues to pack a punch with winds up to 130 mph as it moves away from the Bahamas and eventually closer to Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Gaston will continue to stay out to sea.

There is an area of low pressure close to the Cabo Verde Islands that has a 20% chance of development over the next five days.

And another area of low pressure closer to the coast of Africa has a 50% chance of development over the next five day.

