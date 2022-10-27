Scattered showers, storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances increase Thursday along a front moving through Central Florida.

Expect a 40% coverage of showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday through the weekend. Halloween will be dry.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through next week. The average high in Orlando on this date is 82. The record high is 92, set in 1919.

Early morning temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s into next week.

Orlando has a rain surplus of 8.08 inches this year.

Pinpointing the tropics

There’s an area of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean northward to the southwestern Atlantic.

The system has a 40% chance of tropical development over the next two days.

Another area of low pressure is expected to form over the eastern Caribbean sea this weekend and possibly strengthen.

This disturbance has a 50% chance to develop over the next five days.

As of now, Florida is not expected to be directly impacted by either system.

Hurricane season runs through November.

