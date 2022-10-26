Flagler Beach residents to weigh in on city’s response, damage from Hurricane Ian

It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian tore across Florida and most affected cities are still rebuilding in many ways. Flagler Beach city leaders held a meeting Wednesday evening for residents to talk about its response to the hurricane and what work is left.

“We were fortunate that the damage was minimal,” said Scott Fox.

Fox works with Flagler Strong, a local nonprofit organization started after Hurricane Irma in 2017 for storm prep and recovery efforts. It works directly with city leaders and first responders.

“When we see a storm coming, we’ve already got the steps in place, so at that point it’s kind of activate and say alright you go here and you go here, this is your delegation,” he said.

City and Flagler Strong leaders hoped to hear Wednesday night if those plans worked during Ian.

City Manager William Whitson said those in flood zones in the southern part of the city were infiltrated with water but the most damage was done to the dunes and pier.

“There’s a lot more sand that needs to come back to rebuild the dunes than we planned for previously,” said Whitson.

He said the city is still waiting on final numbers from the Army Corps of Engineers’ survey of the dunes after the storm, but it’s going to take federal and state funding to reinforce them as they creep closer to A1A.

He said the report did come back for the city’s iconic pier, though.

“The engineer’s report came back and sad to say, we’re going to have to recommend closure,” he said.

The pier was supposed to close late next year anyways to be replaced with a concrete one. Whitson said the design for the new one is being created now.

“I’m hoping we can get bids out sometime this next year, like fall, this time next year,” he said.

Whitson said once the bid is accepted next year, construction of the new pier can start, but that likely won’t be until 2024.

