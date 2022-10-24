Flagler Beach may keep iconic pier closed after hurricane damage

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach city leaders could decide Thursday whether the iconic pier will reopen at all following damage from Hurricane Ian.

The city manager, William Whitson, confirmed to News 6 that there will be a discussion and a possible vote in the city commission on whether to keep the pier closed until it’s demolished next year.

Whitson said an engineer report found deteriorating conditions and erosion were making the pier unsafe.

Part of the pier collapsed into the ocean during Hurricane Ian last month.

There were already plans in place to replace the pier, which was built in 1928, with a concrete one. The work was expected to be finished in the next few years.

Whitson said the costs to reopen the pier after Ian would be around $1 million.

