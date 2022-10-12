84º

Local News

Projects underway to repair eroded Flagler Beach coastline in wake of Hurricane Ian

A1A Coquina Project will install coquina rocks in needed areas

Mark Lehman, Reporter

Parts of the Flagler Beach shoreline were eroded after Hurricane Ian. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation began work Wednesday to replenish critical segments of Flagler County shoreline that were eroded by Hurricane Ian.

The Florida Department of Transportation A1A Coquina Project will install large coquina rocks in areas of need to match pre-storm conditions and help fortify sand dunes.

The work will happen along State Road A1A between South 9th and South 23rd streets in Flagler Beach.

County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has been coordinating with FDOT in the aftermath of the storm.

Flagler County was battered by Ian causing damage across the area and ripping away a portion of Flagler Beach’s historic pier.

“It’s really very bad. We did lose most of our dunes within the Flagler County coastline,” she said. “They’re coming in, dumping some sand and some rocks and are monitoring the situation.”

Alkhatib said the damage from Hurricane Ian is still being assessed, but half a million cubic yards of sand could have been washed away in the storm.

“Our beach is really very narrow, so we have to bring in sand not only for protection for the residents, but also for the environment,” she said.

The A1A Coquina Project is expected to be completed in about two weeks.

In addition to the work from FDOT, a much larger project is in the works. The Army Corps of Engineers is hoping to begin work to replenish a 2.6-mile section of shoreline in May 2023.

