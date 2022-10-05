Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake

Flagler Beach is issuing road closures as the city continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area.

The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block of Flagler Beach, has been closed due to a major depression in the roadway about 150 inches north of 15th Street South.

According to Flagler Beach police, southbound traffic on A1A has been diverted onto South Central Avenue and can return to A1A at 15th Street South.

This comes a day after a force main break on South Daytona Avenue in Flagler Beach led to more traffic diversions. The 2300 block of South Daytona Ave. is open for residents but closed to thru traffic at 23rd Street South and 24th Street South.

Police said crews would begin well-pointing, or pumping out, the groundwater and diverting it to assess the damaged area around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The northside of 24th Street South at Daytona Avenue will be sandbagged for at least the 12 hours it takes for crews to complete well-pointing and force main repairs.

According to the Flagler Beach Police Department, a preliminary report received Tuesday shows additional destruction across the area.

The Flagler Beach pier, formerly 686 feet in length, is now only 524 feet, police said in a Facebook post. It will cost around $650,000 to stabilize and repair the 401 feet remaining that is deemed usable, the department said.

Police in Flagler Beach are urging people not to go to the pier because they say it sustained “significant” damage from Hurricane Ian.

Police added that 39 of the 52 city-owned dune walkovers were closed after sustaining serious damage, which is expected to cost Flagler Beach about $1.12 million.

City facilities, like the library and public works department, also took a hit and are expected to cost the city about $112,000.

“The City of Flagler Beach will do it’s due diligence in order to properly inspect and document the damages to any/all City property. We respectfully request that our community exercise patience and understanding as we follow the steps necessary to ensure public safety, while also following the proper protocols necessary for reimbursement to damaged City property whenever and wherever applicable,” the Flagler Beach Police Department said in a post.

