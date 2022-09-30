Flagler County officials discuss next steps in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Bings Landing in Palm Coast suffered heavy flooding following Hurricane Ian's impacts on Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials updated county residents Thursday afternoon on how the county is tackling the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive path across Central Florida.

In a 5 p.m. release Thursday, County Administrator Heidi Petito discussed the damages suffered by the county.

“It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands on deck to keep residents safe,” Petito said. “Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”

According to the release, Flagler Beach Pier sustained major damage during the storm, and Flagler Beach City Manager William Whitson warned people to stay away.

Flagler Beach Pier sustained major damage during the storm (Flagler County)

“The pier area is not safe. The public should not venture out to the pier to sight-see,” Whitson said. “We encourage the public to stay home and stay safe. There are multiple power lines down, as well as other hazardous conditions in the city.”

In addition, county officials stated eastbound on the State Road 100 bridge will be closed until further notice.

Officials said many areas in the county have been struggling with the heavy rains and flooding from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — one of the strongest hurricanes to do so in Florida’s history.

“While the winds will be subsiding overnight, we will still have periods of heavy rain,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “This will come with coastal, intracoastal, Crescent Lake and Dead Lake-area flooding for a few more tide cycles that may impact homes.

A countywide curfew went into effect Wednesday at 8 p.m. and is set to remain in effect until Hurricane Ian leaves the area, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

During the update, officials said they would assess conditions across Flagler County Friday morning and reevaluate the curfew and evacuation orders.

“Flagler County Public Works crews are mobilized throughout the county to clear roads for emergency access. Crews will only be pushing trees and debris off the roadway to clear traffic routes,” Lord said. “A more thorough assessment will occur on Friday to assess the amount of vegetative debris.”

Heavy flooding strikes A1A South near Island Estates (Flagler County)

The release shows the following areas are facing intermittent heavy flooding in Flagler County.

Marineland at the county border; caused by a dune breach

Moody Boat Launch in Flagler Beach

Surfside Estates in Beverly Beach

MalaCompra Canal

Bings Landing

Sea Trail near Sea Breeze in Palm Coast

State Road 100 from the Flagler Government Center to the U.S. Post Office in Bunnell

Pellicer Creek is in a major flood stage; more than 4 feet above normal

Haw Creek is in a major flood stage; more than 6 1/2 feet above normal

Significant dune erosion was also reported at the following locations.

Jungle Hut Road beach access

16th Road Old Salt Park

MalaCompra Road beach access

State Road A1A at 21st Street South

State Road A1A at 26th Street South

Beach access ramp at State Road 100 and State Road A1A

Dune over-wash at Washington Oaks State Gardens

Dune over-wash on State Road A1A from South 16th Street to South 10th Street in Flagler Beach

For more information on conditions in Flagler County or to find the latest updates, click here.

