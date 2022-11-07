Here’s how Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Subtropical Storm Nicole moves closer to the east coast of Florida, the effects from the storm will be felt all over, but they will vary county-by-county.

We decided to break down the impacts and timing to make it easier for you to know what to be prepared for. Please note, however, that as the track potentially shifts, these impacts could also change.

Coastal counties

Coastal counties will see the harshest impacts from Wednesday through Thursday. Keep in mind that there are life-threatening rip currents in the rough waters right now and possibly through the weekend.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding from astronomical high tides and storm surge will cause normally dry areas to be flooded. Rising waters are expected between 3-5 feet above normal.

Coastal impacts

Inland Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties

Inland Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties can expect winds at 50-60 mph and about 4 to 6 inches of rainfall. A tornado can’t be ruled out, but if one forms, it should be brief.

Flagler-Volusia-Brevard

Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties

Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties will see similar impacts, including winds at 35-50 mph beginning late Wednesday and through the day Thursday. Rainfall estimates will range from 3 to 4 inches, with a low chance for a brief tornado.

Orange-Seminole

Osceola-Polk

Lake and Sumter counties

Lake and Sumter counties beginning late Wednesday can expect wind speeds of 25-35 mph, with rainfall estimates of 2 to 3 inches. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Lake and Sumter counties

Marion County

Marion County winds will range from 10-20 mph. Rainfall estimates could accumulate up to 2 inches, with an isolated tornado possible.

Keep in mind that any amount of rain will lead to flooding, especially along the St. Johns River, which remains under a flood warning from Lake Harney north. Also, since the river travels north, any flooding around the river in Brevard and south will flow northward, adding to the problem.

Marion County

Hurricane season runs through the month of November.

