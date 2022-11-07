Subtropical Storm Nicole: Sandbag locations, county-by-county

ORLANDO, Fla. – With parts of east Central Florida still cleaning up from Hurricane Ian, some municipalities are getting a jumpstart on sandbag distribution because of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

The system is expected to hit Florida’s east coast Wednesday into Thursday.

Here are the latest sandbag locations, county-by-county. This list will be updated as more locations open.

Flagler County

Flagler County is currently offering two sandbag locations on Monday. Residents will be limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Orange County

WINTER PARK

The city of Winter Park is providing a self-service sandbag location on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You must show proof of residency in Winter Park to get sand. Sand and bags will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring your own shovel. Limit of eight bags per resident or business.

Ward Park/Showalter Field parking lot — 288 Perth Lane

Seminole County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS

A self-service sandbag location is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last. Sand and bags will be provided. Shovels will not be provided.

Merrill Park — 985 Merrill Park Drive, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GENEVA

Self-service location. Empty bags and dirt will be available, but people need to bring their own shovels. Up to 15 bags are allowed per household.

Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station — 217 2nd St., Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LONGWOOD

A self-service sandbag station is available at Candyland Sports Complex in Longwood for Longwood residents only. Sand and bags will be provided but you must bring your own shovel. You are allowed 10 bags per family.

Candyland Sports Complex — 599 Longdale Ave., Monday, Noon until 5 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OVIEDO

Self-service location. Empty bags and dirt will be available, but people need to bring their own shovels. Up to 15 bags are allowed per household.

Public Works Complex — 1725 Evans St, Oviedo, Monday from noon to 5:00 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

SANFORD

Self-service location supported by Seminole County. Empty bags and dirt will be available, but people need to bring their own shovels. Up to 15 bags are allowed per household.

Lake Monroe Wayside Park — 4150 Highway 17, Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BOOMBAH Sports Complex — 3450 E Lake Mary Blvd., Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City-run location: Public Works Complex — 800 W Fulton St., open 7 a.m. until dark. Bring your own shovel.

WINTER SPRINGS

Self-service location. Empty bags and dirt will be available, but people need to bring their own shovels.

Central Winds Park — 1000 Central Winds Dr., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH

Free sand and empty sandbags are provided at self-service station.

Volusia County Correctional Facility — 1354 Indian Lake Road, Monday noon until 4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH

Free sand and bags are now available at a self-service site at the field south of the Sports Complex. Residents must bring their own shovels.

Sports Complex football stadium — 2335 Sunset Dr.

Osceola County

KISSIMMEE

Residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Supplies will be provided, including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own shovel or filling tool. Supplies are limited, and sandbags will be available for filling on a first-come, first-served basis.

Osceola Heritage Park – 1211 Shakerag Rd., 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

