Flagler County to start sandbag operations at 2 locations ahead of potential tropical system

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County announced it will start sandbag operations on Monday, Nov. 7 ahead of a potential tropical system that could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next couple of days.

“Hurricane Ian has significantly impacted our Atlantic Coast dune system,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We know we are going to suffer some impacts from this storm, and we want residents to be as prepared as they can be.”

Mainland Flagler County, with the possible exception of some flooding for properties along the Intracoastal, will not be impacted by the storm, officials said.

“This is a coastal event,” Lord said.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Sand and bags, as well as manpower, will be available at the following locations on Monday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Bay Drive Park – 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock – 8 a.m. until supplies are gone.

Flagler County noted that is unlikely they will order evacuations due to this storm, property owners on the coast will need to pay attention to weather forecasts and should expect direct impacts to the beaches and dune systems.

