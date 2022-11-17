‘Talk to Tom’ debuts on News 6+ Takeover

Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells speaks with Jonathan Kegges about how parts of Central Florida's east coast took a beating from Hurricane Nicole.

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the heart of the 2004 hurricane season, News 6 started a new concept and invited viewers to call in live on air and talk to Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

Sorrells described the segment as “kinda’ social media before social media.”

Callers had the chance to ask about what was happening during the storm at their house and Sorrells would tell them what they could expect next.

The concept “has kind of grown up over the years to where now I do it on Facebook Live a lot,” Sorrells said.

Now, viewers can submit questions or call in and talk to Tom on TV every week.

During the show, which airs Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. on the News 6+ Takeover (and can be viewed anytime on News 6+) , Tom also talks to experts and other members of the news 6 Pinpoint Weather team about recent weather events and weather stories that have impacted our community.

[TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business | ‘Never been done before:’ News 6 investigation helps lead to arrest of gas pump manipulators | Become a News 6 Insider]

During the show, Tom also gets personal.

In the debut episode, Sorrells speaks with a viewer who wants to know why Tom chose to go into meteorology.

Sorrells says he actually grew up wanting to do radio or play-by-play sports.

“I wanted to be Brent Musburger,” he said.

Sorrells says he didn’t even know he could tell people about the weather on TV until he got to college and fell in love with meteorology.

At his first job as a reporter, a lucky break landed him in front of the green screen.

Check out these photos of Tom Sorrells from yesteryear.

Tom Sorrells. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tom Sorrells. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tom Sorrells. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Tom Sorrells. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)