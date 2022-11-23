64º

Thanksgiving Eve forecast: Rain tapers off as sun peeks out

Orlando to reach high near 80 on Turkey Day

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a few rain chances at 30% for the first half of Wednesday, but it tapers off to 20% by the afternoon.

Expect temperatures to warm close to the average of 77 degrees for a large part of Central Florida by the afternoon with more sun breaking out.

In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 80 on Thanksgiving, with a 20% chance of rain.

Rain chances will stay at 20% for Black Friday.

Expect a 20% chance for rain on Saturday, with high temperatures near 80.

There will be a high of 77 degrees on Sunday, with no rain chances.

Morning lows will start off in the 60s for the next couple of days but by the end of the week, expect morning lows to start off a little cooler in the 50s.

We are currently not tracking anything in the tropics.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

