Near-record warmth on Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – After thick fog burns off Black Friday, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower is possible later in the day, but most will be dry.

With the help of a little extra sunshine, highs jump into the low-to-mid 80s.

That puts most of Central Florida in record territory.

Records Friday

It will still be unseasonably warm and humid Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Ahead of a cold front Sunday that will deliver a short-lived cooldown later next work week, highs surge into the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances go up slightly later Sunday as the front approaches.

Highs Monday will be in the upper 70s and lower 70s with a a few showers possible.

Tropics Update:

No new development is expected with less than a week to go in hurricane season.