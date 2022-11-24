Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday.

Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel difficult.

Travel Forecast

That same system grows larger as it moves through the Deep South. Heavy rain will move into Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.

Sunday

By Sunday, that storm system will advance toward the Great Lakes and Northeast regions. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will also be possible up and down the east coast.

This comes as Orlando International Airport braces for the busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the start of the pandemic.

