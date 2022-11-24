Staying mainly gray with a few downpours for Thanksgiving Day

Where has all the sunshine gone?

Thanksgiving Day, like Wednesday, will feature another chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but for the bulk of the day, clouds will win the battle.

With the continued breeze off of the Atlantic, a few downpours will be in the mix as well. Shower chances start along the coast for the first half of the day and gradually push inland for the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will be at 40% Thanksgiving Day.

Even with the clouds, it will be warm with highs surging back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Other than a stray shower Black Friday and Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Black Friday

Rain chances increase again Sunday as a cold front approaches. Rain chances will be at 30% under mostly cloudy skies to end the extended holiday weekend.

Sunshine finally starts to increase as drier pushes in behind the front Monday. Temperatures will return to more seasonable, mid 70s Monday afternoon before a gradual warm-up returns by the middle of next week.

Tropics update:

Nothing is brewing and no new development is expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Dec. 1