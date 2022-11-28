Comfortable weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday in the Orlando area. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 76.

We’ll see slight rain chances at 20% on Wednesday, with a high of 80 degrees.

Behind a new front, we will cool down to a high of 73 degrees on Thursday and 76 degrees on Friday.

We will be dry through the weekend.

Expect high temperatures near 80 on Saturday and Sunday, with lots of sunshine both days.

Orlando received 0.06 inches of rain on Sunday, putting the yearly rain surplus at 12.20 inches.

