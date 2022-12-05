Warm, dry stretch continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry air and high pressure continue to dominate the Central Florida forecast for the next several days.

After some patchy fog to start Monday, we will see more sun in the afternoon.

Expect a high temperature of 80 in Orlando on Monday, and a high of 82 on Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain in the low 80s through the end of the week.

For the weekend, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Expect morning lows in the low and mid-60s all week, with no rain chances in sight.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 75. The record high in Orlando on this date is 91, set in 1928.