More of the same: Low 80s and no rain

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing patchy fog Tuesday morning across Central Florida.

Expect high temperatures in the low 80s over the next several days.

We will not see any rain in the forecast all week. Orlando has a rain surplus of 11.64 inches since the first of the year.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s from Saturday through Monday.

Morning low temperatures will be in the 60s through the week.

The normal high temperature in Orlando for this time of year is 75. The record high temperature on this date is 88, set in 1928.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are pinpointing an area of low pressure in the open Atlantic that will not impact land.

The hurricane center is giving it a 40% chance of development over the next two days and a 50% chance within the next five days.

Soon, it will be encountering cooler water, which will help to break it apart. It only has a small window of time to strengthen.

If it does get a name, it would become Owen.

