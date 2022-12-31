Warm, but unsettled end to 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. – It certainly won’t rain all day and most should remain dry this New Year’s Eve, but it will be turning gray by the afternoon. It will still be warm, however, with highs climbing to around 80 degrees.

Expect clouds to go on the increase gradually through the day with rain chances going up slightly by the afternoon. The highest chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will occur late in the afternoon and early evening Saturday.

Rain chances gradually fade late in the evening with just a stray shower around by midnight.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy on New Years Day with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The 80s return Monday and through the middle of the first work week of 2023.