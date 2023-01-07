Oh so comfortable in Central Florida after chilly start

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will rebound very quickly after a cold start Saturday.

Highs under sunny skies climb back to the low 70s. That is right where we should be for this time of the year. Temperatures fall back to the 40s and 50s Sunday morning.

[TRENDING: McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote | New details emerge in DeSantis-Disney’s Reedy Creek district battle | Become a News 6 Insider]

Highs Saturday

A few extra clouds will pass through Sunday, but mostly sunny skies continue. Highs will close back in on 80 degrees. Most of the week ahead is dry and warm.

The exception will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday will depend upon how quickly clouds move out from a weak storm system. Rain chances go back up again later in the week.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: