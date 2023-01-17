How rare are January hurricanes?

Orlando, FLA. – On Monday, a rare system spinning in the tropics caught the attention of meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center.

So much so, this area was also designated as an invest, short for investigation. When an area of low pressure in the tropics is given an invest number, computer forecast on that specific entity can begin.

The special tropical weather outlook was issued of a non-tropical low centered over the northwestern area of the Atlantic, about 300 miles north of Bermuda producing storm force winds as it approached Canada on Tuesday.

Due its cold water surroundings, Invest 90L wasn’t expected to gain any tropical characteristics before moving onshore.

While the Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th, tropical systems have developed in every month of the year. Yes, that even includes the cold month of January.

January hurricanes

Although January tropical systems are very rare, there has been several. Since records have been kept, there has been three hurricanes. The first was a non-named hurricane during the first week of 1938.

Years later hurricane Alice got its name at the end of December, but maintained its strength through the new year (1955). And the most recent storm, was Hurricane Alex in 2016 making landfall in the Azores.

