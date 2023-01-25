Central Florida to go from mid-80s to 30s. Here’s the timeline for storms, cooler weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – The rollercoaster temperature ride in Central Florida will continue through the week.

A strong cold front that will bringing a mess of weather in its wake across the east side of the country is expected to arrive in Central Florida late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Before the front marches in, heat and humidity will build, increasing temperatures to near record highs. Orlando, Leesburg and Melbourne will be very close to record territory Wednesday afternoon.

As we head into the day, the chance for isolated rain and gusty winds will increase as the front nears. The breeze is expected to pick up with winds between 10-20mph and gusts to 25-30mph into the evening.

Central Florida cities flirt with record-high temperatures.

According to the latest model runs, expect scattered to numerous showers with isolated lightning storms to reach east Central Florida as the sun goes down for northern counties.

Storms trek through Florida.

This will also be the time for the highest threat for strong to severe storms. The main locations under the heightened storm threat will be Marion, Lake, Sumter and Flagler counties.

Severe weather is possible north of Orlando.

As the front continues to slide south through the area, it will weaken considerably, bringing isolated lightning and a quick line of heavy rain.

The forecast shows the line moving into the central areas by midnight.

Storms weaken across the region.

The main line is expected to push south of the area by 3 a.m. Thursday, with skies quickly clearing by daybreak.

Radar in Florida.

Cold air will rush into the region by Thursday afternoon, with highs staying in the mid-60s both Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will dip into the 30s and 40s area-wide, with the best chance for frost on Friday and Saturday mornings.

For northern areas, be prepared to cover your plants by the weekend.