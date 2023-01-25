Very warm day on tap in Central Florida, but much cooler weather coming

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that will bring a risk of storms to Central Florida late Wednesday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s ahead of the front, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The storms will strike Wednesday night and will move out by Thursday morning. Most of the severe threat will be north of Central Florida.

Rain chances will taper off through Thursday and we will see more sunshine, but highs only in the 60s.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Friday and in the 70s over the weekend. Expect sunny skies Friday through Sunday.