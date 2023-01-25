67º

LIVE

Weather

Very warm day on tap in Central Florida, but much cooler weather coming

Some storms also on way to Orlando area

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
File photo. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a new front that will bring a risk of storms to Central Florida late Wednesday.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s ahead of the front, with a mix of sun and clouds.

[TRENDING:  Become a News 6 Insider]

The storms will strike Wednesday night and will move out by Thursday morning. Most of the severe threat will be north of Central Florida.

Rain chances will taper off through Thursday and we will see more sunshine, but highs only in the 60s.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s on Friday and in the 70s over the weekend. Expect sunny skies Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email