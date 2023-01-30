It’s still winter, right? Central Florida temperatures to reach mid-80s

Insider "donronricosuave" captured this sweet fur-baby -- all ready to make a sand castle on a Florida beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very warm week across Central Florida.

After a mild start on Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Monday afternoon as some areas flirt with record highs.

Leesburg is forecast to reach a high of 84, which would tie the record high, set in 2002. Sanford is projected to be 2 degrees shy of its record high of 85, also set in 2002. Orlando is expected to top off at 85, shy of the record of 88 degrees, set in 1923.

Highs will stay in the mid-80s until Friday, when Orlando tops off in the low 80s as a new front approaches.

Rain chances increase to 50% on Friday after staying dry most of the week.

Behind the front, we will cool down over the weekend.

Expect highs in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.