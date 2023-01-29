Still overcast, but more sunshine ahead of weak front

Overcast clouds continue across the area to start your Sunday, with more clouds pushing onshore throughout the day. Still, there will be more sunshine than yesterday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast clouds continue across the area to start your Sunday, with more clouds pushing onshore throughout the day. Still, there will be more sunshine than yesterday.

East to southeast flow will overspread the area around a big ridge of high pressure over the eastern seaboard. Daytime temperatures will be much warmer, reaching the lower 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.

By Monday, a developing area of low pressure on the North Carolina coast will drag in a weak front into Central Florida. As it slowly tracks southward, the boundary will weaken and fall apart overhead. Isolated showers will be possible along the front along with very warm conditions in the mid-to-low 80s with more of the same conditions into most of the work week.

Overnight lows on Monday and Tuesday will remain mild in the low-to-mid 60s, with late night and early morning fog possible.

By the end of the week, high pressure will begin to break down. This will allow a path for a stronger front to move into the area late Friday. The chances of shower and thunderstorm along and ahead of the front will run between 20-30% chance. Highs should still reach the low to mid 80s over much of the areas on Friday and then fall to the 70s behind the front.

