Mild but cloudy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High pressure just to our north over Georgia this morning will track northeast over the Carolinas by the end of the day. As winds begin to shift with a return flow off the ocean, some stratocumulus clouds will start pushing in today, producing a mostly cloudy day for most.

There may be some sprinkles, but measurable rain is not expected. Highs through the day will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is near normal for late January.

Tonight, there should be some decrease in clouds, but skies will not be clear. East breeze will produce very mild temperatures, holding in the mid-to-upper 60s along the coast. Inland locations will also be mild in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Highs today (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Sunday starts out milder than previous mornings with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The coldest spots will be north of Interstate 4. High pressure keeps the area dry through the day, and due to drier model trends. Highs on Sunday reach the mid to low 80s with the warmest spots for areas inland. Clouds will increase through the day as moisture increases, but not enough to increase rain chances.

Weather setup (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The big swing in our weather pattern arrives Monday ahead of our next weak front. A more consistent southerly wind flow will increase the possibility for fog development Monday morning with wake-up temperatures in the 60s.

As the front approaches, models show it quickly losing steam and falling apart. As that front weakens, there will be a slight 20-30% chance for rain Monday with temperatures to be around 10 or more degrees above normal in the low to mid 80s.

Temp trend (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Even warmer weather will linger through the week, with highs remaining well above average in the mid 80s through Friday.

