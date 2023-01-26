61º

LIVE

Weather

Roller coaster weather ride continues: Orlando to top off in 60s

Overnight lows to dip into 30s, 40s across region in coming days

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
Apopka, Florida sunset (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Sunshine will be the story across the region, with temperatures topping off in the 60s.

[TRENDING:  Become a News 6 Insider]

After tying the 1920 record of 86 degrees on Wednesday, Orlando will reach a high near 66 on Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s.

Expect a high of 63 on Friday, with lows in the 30s and 40s from Ocala to Kissimmee.

High temperatures will be back to the 70s for the weekend, with 70 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.

No rain is expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email