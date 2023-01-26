Roller coaster weather ride continues: Orlando to top off in 60s

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures.

Sunshine will be the story across the region, with temperatures topping off in the 60s.

After tying the 1920 record of 86 degrees on Wednesday, Orlando will reach a high near 66 on Thursday.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s.

Expect a high of 63 on Friday, with lows in the 30s and 40s from Ocala to Kissimmee.

High temperatures will be back to the 70s for the weekend, with 70 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday.

No rain is expected through the weekend.