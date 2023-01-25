Flagler County to open cold weather shelters as near-freezing temps come to Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will be opening cold weather shelters Friday and Saturday as roller coaster weather brings 30-degree temperatures to Central Florida.

“As temperatures approach freezing, serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop or be exacerbated,” said Joseph Hegedus, Flagler County Health and Human Services director. “We urge those who are unhoused or lack adequate heat at their residence to access the cold weather shelter.”

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

The Sheltering Tree will open shelters at Church on the Rock and provide cots and meals to those in need.

The county will provide bussing to the shelters on the following schedules:

Dollar General at Publix Town Center at 3:30 p.m. — 11 Market Ave., Palm Coast, FL

McDonald’s at Old Kings Road South and State Road 100 at 4 p.m. — 2 Old Kings Rd., Palm Coast, FL

Dollar Tree by Carrabba’s and Walmart at 4:30 p.m. — 140 Cypress Edge Dr., Palm Coast, FL

Palm Coast Main Branch Library at 4:45 p.m. — 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, FL

Watch News 6+ in the player below for live news and original programming:

Dollar General at Country Road 305 at 4 p.m. — 1100 Co. Rd. 305, Bunnell, FL

Bunnell Free Clinic at 4:30 p.m. — 700 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, FL

First United Methodist Church at 4:30 p.m. — 205 N Pine St., Bunnell, FL

Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State Street in Palm Coast. Shelters will open Friday and Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. and close the following morning at 8 a.m.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: