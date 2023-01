Sunrise over the Daytona Beach pier.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be close to record highs Tuesday across Central Florida.

In Orlando, we will warm to 85 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record set in 1982. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through Thursday.

A new front approaches Friday, upping rain chances to 50% and dipping temperatures to the low 80s.

For the weekend, expect minimal rain chances at 20%, with highs in the low to mid-70s.