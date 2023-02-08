Spring has sprung early across the Southeastern US ... again

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spring has sprung early across some regions in the U.S.

The USA National Phenology Network, which collects and shares data of seasonal changes and cycles, factoring in fluctuation of climate, plant and animal life, has been closely watching the progress of the first leaf and the first blooms across the country, indicating the kick start to the spring season.

WHEN DID SPRING ARRIVE AT LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY?

Areas across the Southwest and Southeast have seen their first spring leaf as of early February, including areas from southern California into Arizona and from Texas to the Carolinas.

Source: USA National Phenology Association

The areas that have experienced their first spring bloom as of now, however, are much fewer.

As of mid-February, we have only seen blooming plants in Central and South Florida, southern Louisiana and coastal Texas.

Source: USA National Phenology Association

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FIRST LEAF AND FIRST BLOOM?

According to the USANPN, the first leaf index is based on when plants like lilacs and honeysuckles sprout their first lead, as these tend to be the first plants to start showing signs of spring. This index also includes early spring shrubs and other plants across the country.

The first bloom goes a bit further into the season and is based on the first signs of flowering of those plants.

HOW DOES THIS SPRING COMPARE TO “NORMAL”?

The early signs of spring leafing have been spreading north across the southern states. Compared to the last three decades, this spring is starting up to three weeks earlier than average.

On the other hand, southern areas like California and Arizona are several days to over a week late as far as spring starting is concerned, while the northern west coast is running a week early.

source: USA National Phenology Association

According to the new report from USANPN, spring bloom has also arrived along the Gulf Coast and in Florida.

For example, spring bloom is two days early in Miami and nine days early in New Orleans.

source: USA National Phenology Association

Just last year, a study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showing the rise of global temperatures playing a big role in the length and intensity of the country’s pollen season. After studying its 60 pollen reporting stations across the country, the group found the pollen season has become 20 days longer compared to what it was in 1990. Click here to read more on those findings.

If you would like to follow the progression of the start of spring, you can click here to see the latest updates from USANPN.

