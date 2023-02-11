Severe weather possible across Central Florida to start the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – It is important to note that Saturday will not be a washout, but it is a good idea to be weather aware. A round of severe weather is possible Saturday afternoon and early evening before colder air and wind moves in Sunday.

A good chunk of the early afternoon will be dry. It will be muggy with more clouds than sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday afternoon.

After lunch, more specifically after 1 or 2 p.m. isolated thunderstorms start to fire up. A few of these could be strong.

Future radar

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Storm chances increase further as an expected line of storms moves in from the Gulf of Mexico late Saturday afternoon and early evening. These storms could be severe as the roll onshore.

Future radar

Saturday Severe Threats:

Timing: Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Threats: Damaging wind, brief tornadoes

Severe threats

The highest chance for severe weather, including a brief tornado or two will be in Marion, Flager and extreme northern Volusia and Lake counties. This threat extends north toward the Georgia state line. There is also an increased risk along the Gulf coast and along I-75.

Severe threat Saturday

The reason for this is the lack of fuel for thunderstorms to be sustained. There is plenty of wind energy to play with, however, and if any storm can be sustained, it will be able to take advantage of a favorable environment for severe weather.

These areas are in closer to the proximity of the center of low pressure and can better overcome the lack of some environmental ingredients.

SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

After another dry period, rain and storm chances increase again late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. As the storm pulls away, colder air will plunge down the peninsula Sunday.

Sunday afternoon

Highs top out in the 60s with increasing sunshine. The winds will also crank up Sunday, possibly gusting to over 40 mph at times during the first half of the day.

Wind gusts Sunday

MONDAY

It will remain breezy Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Monday morning

Most of Central Florida will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s Monday morning. It will feel even colder with the continued breeze.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: