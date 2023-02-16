76º

February heat: Central Florida to flirt with record highs

Orlando to top off in mid-80s

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

A beach sunrise in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a couple of hot days ahead of a new front.

Expect a high temperature of 85 on Thursday in Orlando. Friday’s high will reach 87.

The record high in Orlando on this date is 87, set in 1944 and again in 2001. The record high for Friday is 88, set in 1944.

Rain chances are only at 20% on Friday, later in the evening.

The front brings cooler air for the weekend.

Expect a high of 70 degrees on Saturday and a high of 78 degrees on Sunday, with lots of sunshine through the weekend.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

