Hot, hot, hot: Central Florida could see potentially historic heat this week

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing near record heat for the end of the week.

Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s for Monday.

In Orlando, expect a high temperature of 84 on Monday.

We will warm to 86 on Tuesday.

Rain chances will be out of the picture all together — all week even into the weekend — as high pressure dominates.

Expect temperatures near 90 and even well into the 90s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as the weekend.

We will be close to all-time record high temperatures for the end of the week, nearing 90 degrees Wednesday — the first day where daily records could be broken.

Heat records compared to the forecast:

Wednesday - 89; 88 in 2003

Thursday - 91; 89 in 2013

Friday - 90; 90 in 1962

Saturday - 90; 90 in 1962

Sunday - 89; 89 in 1971

We have hit 90 three times in Orlando since 1892. We have three days of 90+ degree temperatures in the forecast.