66º

LIVE

Weather

Record heat in Central Florida for next several days

Near 90 for Wednesday

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing record-high temperatures for the next several days.

Expect a high temperature of 89 on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday.

Expect a high in Orlando of 91.

We have hit 90 three different times in Orlando in the month of February since the beginning of recordkeeping in 1892.

We have never reached a high of 91 in February. As we reach that high on Thursday, it will be the all-time record high for Orlando in February.

Expect a high temperature of 90 on Friday and a high temperature in the upper 80s, close to 90 for the weekend into a large part of next week.

The average high in Orlando is 76.

For today, expect temperatures to near or exceed heat records:

  • Melbourne: 86 (88 in 2003)
  • Orlando: 89 (88 in 2003)
  • Daytona Beach: 86 (87 in 1962)
  • Sanford: 89 (88 in 2003)
  • Leesburg: 88 (89 in 1991)

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email