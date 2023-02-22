Record heat in Central Florida for next several days

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing record-high temperatures for the next several days.
Expect a high temperature of 89 on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday.
Expect a high in Orlando of 91.
We have hit 90 three different times in Orlando in the month of February since the beginning of recordkeeping in 1892.
We have never reached a high of 91 in February. As we reach that high on Thursday, it will be the all-time record high for Orlando in February.
Expect a high temperature of 90 on Friday and a high temperature in the upper 80s, close to 90 for the weekend into a large part of next week.
The average high in Orlando is 76.
For today, expect temperatures to near or exceed heat records:
- Melbourne: 86 (88 in 2003)
- Orlando: 89 (88 in 2003)
- Daytona Beach: 86 (87 in 1962)
- Sanford: 89 (88 in 2003)
- Leesburg: 88 (89 in 1991)