Record heat in Central Florida for next several days

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing record-high temperatures for the next several days.

Expect a high temperature of 89 on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the low 90s on Thursday.

Expect a high in Orlando of 91.

We have hit 90 three different times in Orlando in the month of February since the beginning of recordkeeping in 1892.

We have never reached a high of 91 in February. As we reach that high on Thursday, it will be the all-time record high for Orlando in February.

Expect a high temperature of 90 on Friday and a high temperature in the upper 80s, close to 90 for the weekend into a large part of next week.

The average high in Orlando is 76.

For today, expect temperatures to near or exceed heat records: