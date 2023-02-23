69º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

90 degrees in February?!?! Central Florida flirts with record high

Orlando-area temperatures stay in record territory for days

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather, Latest Forecast
Sunrise in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is on!

Highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees in Central Florida, with just a few passing clouds. All-time high record temperatures will be threatened later in the afternoon.

In recorded history, the highest temperature in Orlando on this date is 90 degrees. The record was achieved on three separate occasions, dating back to 1892. The most recent time was in 1962.

Highs Thursday

High temperatures will remain near 90 through the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances are nonexistent through the middle of the week.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email