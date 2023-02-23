90 degrees in February?!?! Central Florida flirts with record high

ORLANDO, Fla. – The heat is on!

Highs will once again flirt with 90 degrees in Central Florida, with just a few passing clouds. All-time high record temperatures will be threatened later in the afternoon.

In recorded history, the highest temperature in Orlando on this date is 90 degrees. The record was achieved on three separate occasions, dating back to 1892. The most recent time was in 1962.

Highs Thursday

High temperatures will remain near 90 through the weekend.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Rain chances are nonexistent through the middle of the week.