Dear Mother Nature, it’s February! Upper 80s linger in Central Florida

Highs flirt with 90s in Orlando area

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Jonathan Kegges forecasts high temps near record highs in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s not just the fact we have been flirting with records over the past several days in Central Florida, it’s the amount of days we have been in record territory.

Records in the Orlando area will once again be threatened Friday as high temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

Average high temperatures are in the mid-70s for late February.

In addition to the unseasonably high temperatures, it will also remain dry. Sunshine will be out to start Friday, with a few clouds bubbling up with the heating of the day as the afternoon goes on.

The warm and dry stretch rolls through the weekend.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid-to-upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds.

This trend continues at least through the end of next workweek.

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

