Warmer weather worsening pollen count. Here are some helpful tips

ORLANDO, Fla. – Has your car turned a greenish yellow? Are your eyes extra itchy? All the signs point to the return of Central Florida’s pollen season.

In 2023, warmer seasonal changes have promoted plants to bloom in the Southeast almost two weeks earlier than average.

And the earlier start has become a trend over the past 30 years, as pollen season has grown almost 20 days longer along with a larger concentration of pollen being picked up in the air.

Pollen Outlook: (Feb 24-Feb 27 2023)

How does weather impact pollen count?

Changes in weather have a direct correlation on how much pollen is in the air and how much it will impact allergy sufferers.

Rainy and cloudy weather dampen the air, helping weigh down any pollen from freely flowing in the air.

Colder weather, especially freezing temperatures, can slow down the rate of producing pollen.

Warm and windy weather exasperates pollen numbers. Warm weather speeds up the rate of pollen production, while the wind picks up and moves pollen freely through the air.

(Submitted)

How can you help eliminate pollen woes: