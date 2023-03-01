78º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Calendar turns the page, but weather stays the same

Orlando area continues stretch of very warm weather

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather, Latest Forecast
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a lot of heat over the next several days across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature in the upper 80s from Wednesday through Saturday.

On Wednesday, Orlando should top off near 87, 10 degrees higher than the average high for this time of year. The record high temperature is 90, set in 1918.

Rain could return Saturday along a front, but there’s just a 30% chance.

Behind the front, expect a high of 80 on Sunday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Carpe diem!

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email