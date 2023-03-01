Calendar turns the page, but weather stays the same

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a lot of heat over the next several days across Central Florida.

Expect a high temperature in the upper 80s from Wednesday through Saturday.

On Wednesday, Orlando should top off near 87, 10 degrees higher than the average high for this time of year. The record high temperature is 90, set in 1918.

Rain could return Saturday along a front, but there’s just a 30% chance.

Behind the front, expect a high of 80 on Sunday.

Carpe diem!