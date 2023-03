ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the east coast sea breeze Monday, with a few showers expected along I-4.

Orlando will reach a high in the mid-80s, with a 30% chance of rain.

Expect high temperature of 86 degrees on Tuesday and 83 on Wednesday.

High temperatures will dip to the upper 70s on Thursday.

Expect a new front over the weekend, with rain chances at 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday and highs in mid-70s.