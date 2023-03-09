Florida temperatures expected to ‘chill out’ for spring break

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has felt like winter ended weeks ago in Florida, with temperatures soaring to close to 90 degrees about half the month of February. But like clockwork, Mother Nature has thrown a curveball into many family staycation plans by reverting the state back into winter during spring break week.

And for all those parents noticing this is a common occurrence, the answer is yes. Over the past decade, Central Florida tends to see one last hurrah of cold weather around spring break season. Cold fronts have a tendency for one last hurrah before summer returns with a vengeance.

On average, the latest cold front in the season falls midway into March.

List of the the late season cold fronts that arrived in Central Florida.

Over the last six years, a front arrived between the second and third week of March. The only exception was in 2021 when a rouge cold front arrived in early April.

The latest spring break forecast for Central Florida calls for a strong spring front to arrive by Monday.

Spring Break Outlook

This system will increase rain and storm chances for the first half of the day (50% chance). By Tuesday, much cooler and cloudy weather settles in, with highs peaking in the 60s.

The coldest point of the week will come early Wednesday morning, with wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide. Some spots north of Orlando could see a few 30s in the mix.

Wednesday Morning Lows

Through the week conditions will warm quickly, with temperatures back above average by Friday.

